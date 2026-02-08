76-year-old mining businessman beaten to death in his office in Sonbhadra

A 76-year-old mining businessman was murdered after unidentified assailants crushed his head in Baghmana mining area in Sonbhadra district, police said on Sunday morning. A quarry in Sonbhadra. (REUTERS)

The victim was identified as Vishnu Hari Upadhyay, 76. The incident took place in an office near a plant located in Baghmana, where Vishnu Hari was sleeping.The victim was the brother of mining businessman Madhav Hari Upadhyay, who is from Bhadohi district. He lived in Baba Dhulai Shivnagar Colony due to his business in Obra.

Locals informed the police, who reached the spot along with the victim’s family. Police said that the accused had damaged CCTV cameras in the office during the incident. The possibility of theft was also being considered, they added.

Police said that serious injury marks were found on the victim’s head. It is suspected that the assailants used stones to kill the man. A case will be registered under the relevant sections based on the complaint filed by the family members.

Police said that the victim’s body was sent for an autopsy and a search for the accused is underway.