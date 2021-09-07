78 people airlifted from Afghanistan leave ITBP facility after 14-day quarantine

Seventy eight people, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country, left the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in Delhi on Tuesday. These evacuees were kept at the ITBP facility due to 14-day mandatory quarantine rule in place for international travellers arriving in India due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Union health ministry stated that any person tested positive or detected as symptomatic shall be shifted to identified Covid-19 dedicated Covid care centre or Covid hospital.

These people completed the requisite quarantine and were given departure from Chhawla Camp, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said.

The group included 53 Afghan nationals - 34 men, nine women and 10 children - and 25 Indian nationals - 18 men, five women and 12 children - according to ITBP.

They reached the ITBP quarantine facility on August 24 after being airlifted from Afghanistan.

The ITBP said that 35 people (24 Indian and 11 from Nepal) are still under quarantine at their Chhawla camp and will be released after completing the 14-day period on September 8.

The evacuees are being provided services like fooding, lodging, indoor games, Wi-Fi and canteen free of cost. Yoga and stress counselling sessions are also being organised by stess counsellors, according to ITBP.

The ITBP facility at Chhawla is credited to have established the first 1,000-bed quarantine centre in the country. It kept more than 1,200 people, including 42 nationals from eight countries, under quarantine from January to May, 2020.