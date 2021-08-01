Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7,832 PILs filed on violation of fundamental rights across high courts: Centre
india news

7,832 PILs filed on violation of fundamental rights across high courts: Centre

The government last week shared the data in the Rajya Sabha as a part of a written response to a question regarding the details of the PILs filed, particularly regarding the violation of fundamental rights in the apex court as well as various high courts in the past two years and in 2021.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 07:09 PM IST
The government said that between 2019 and July 2021 at least 7,832 PILs were filed regarding the violation of fundamental rights across several high courts.(HT Archive)

More than 7,800 public interest litigations (PILs) were filed in various high courts across India since 2019 citing violation of fundamental rights, according to a data released by the government. Some high courts have not maintained a separate record of such PILs but data from some high courts were available without a year-wise breakup.

The government last week shared the data in the Rajya Sabha as a part of a written response to a question regarding the details of the PILs filed, particularly regarding the violation of fundamental rights in the apex court as well as various high courts in the past two years and in 2021. The government said that between 2019 and July 2021 at least 7,832 PILs were filed regarding the violation of fundamental rights across several high courts.

On the number of such PILs in the Supreme Court, the response stated that ‘information is not maintained in the manner as sought for.’ The government, however, shared the number of PILs filed under "Supreme Court Subject Category 08" dealing with “Letter Petition and PIL Matters.”

“The total number of pending cases pertaining to the above subject Category, in the Supreme Court (as per data retrieved from Integrated Case Management Information System,” the government said.

