7th pay commission: Banks to send monthly pension slip via SMS, WhatsApp

The central government pensioners will now be able to get monthly pension slips from banks on SMS and WhatsApp. The slip will provide complete details of the monthly pension paid with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions. The pensioners' registered mobile numbers will be used to send the digital pension slips, a government order said.

"Accordingly, the undersigned is directed to request all Pension Disbursing Banks to issue pension slip to pensioners after credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and email (wherever available) also," an order from the department of pension and pensioners welfare read. "Banks may also use social media apps WhatsApp etc in addition to SMS and email," it also said.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of the pension disbursing banks on June 15 to ensure the 'ease of living' of the pensioners.

"The CPPCs of Pension Disbursing Banks are requested to ensure compliance of the above instructions for improving the "Ease of Living" for pensioners," department of pension and pensioners welfare under the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions said in an office memorandum.

The complete information about the pension is required by the pensioners in connection with income tax, dearness relief payment, DR arrears, etc, the department of pension and pensioners welfare noted.

The department also said that the banks welcomed the idea and expressed their willingness to provide the information to the pensioners.

"The pension slip should provide complete details of monthly pension paid along with break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions etc. if any," the department said on providing the information.

