7th Vande Bharat Express between Howrah, NJP set for trial before flag-off: Report

The new Vande Bharat Express train on the route between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal has arrived in the state for a trial run on Sunday, ahead of its official launch on December 30, reports said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the train on December 30. This will be the first Vande Bharat Express for West Bengal as well as Eastern India and the 7th Vande Bharat after Varanasi-New Delhi, Katra-New Delhi, Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar, New Delhi - Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru and Bilaspur-Nagpur.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat coach will be kept at the Howarh sorting yard for maintenance and will also be put on trial. According to reports, 10 specially trained officials to run the train have also reached Howrah. A special yard has been set up for the Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat train.

Semi-high-speed Vande Bharat was launched in 2019 and the latest was flagged off on the Bilaspur-Nagpur route on December 11. The Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat was inaugurated in October this year. By August next year, the Railways aims to inaugurate 75 Vande Bharat trains.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train will cover the distance in 8 hours and will be in operation for six days a week.

