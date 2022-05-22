8 dead as jeep rams into truck in UP, PM announces 2 lakh ex-gratia

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The jeep was carrying a marriage party when the accident occurred, news agency PTI said. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives.
The vehicle can be seen completely wrecked in images shared by ANI.
Published on May 22, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Eight people were killed after a jeep carrying 11 rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway 28 in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district on Sunday, news agency ANI said. In images shared on Twitter, the vehicle can be seen completely wrecked with pieces of the shattered windshield and window glass laying on the road.

The jeep was carrying a marriage party when the accident occurred, news agency PTI said.

Police have identified those killed as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Lalaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25) and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), officials told PTI.

Prime minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished them 'immense strength to bear the sorrow'. "The road accident in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, is very painful. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May God give them the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Along with this, I wish all the injured a speedy recovery."

The PM has announced ex-gratia of 2 lakh to each of the families of those who died from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The injured will be given 50,000 each. "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Siddharthnagar, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," Modi's office tweeted.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives. He has given instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

