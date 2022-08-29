8 workers found a buried gold treasure in Madhya Pradesh. They took it home

BHOPAL: Eight construction workers engaged to excavate a plot of land in Madhya Pradesh to build a house found a gold treasure and took it home earlier this month, police said on Monday after the arrest of the eight.

Police said the treasure was in a metallic utensil that the workers found during the excavation process in the 2,600sq feet plot of land in Dhar on August 19 and 21. Inside, they found 84 gold coins and gold jewellery. Not far from the spot where they stumbled upon the gold, they also found two gold pieces. The eight decided to split the gold. And they did.

Police said they learnt of the treasure only on Sunday after word got out. It turned out that one of the eight, who sold one gold coin to clear his ₹56,000 debt, decided to celebrate, had one too many, and spoke about his fortune.

On Monday, police said they had been able to recover 83 gold coins and the two gold pieces and reported the discovery to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Indore, which rushed a team.

Ashutosh Mahashabde, who heads ASI’s Indore office, said the gold coins appeared to be 200 years old and may have been issued by the princely state of Jodhpur. Mahashabde, however, underlined that they have requisitioned the services of experts to read the inscription on the coins.

ASI has also started carrying out an excavation to look for any other treasure that it may find in the plot.

Tehsildar Vinod Rathod and additional superintendent of police Devendra Patidar have been deputed to lead the search for one coin that is yet to be recovered.

Shivnarayan Rathod, the owner of the dilapidated house that was demolished to build a new one, told the police that his family had been living in the house for the past 100 years and were not about the hidden treasure.

According to the Indian Treasure Trove Act 1878, anyone who finds any treasure valued at more than ₹10 has to inform the district administration about the discovery. The finder is also required to deposit the find either with the district revenue officials or undertake to produce it before authorities when required. The government retains the right to acquire the treasure on payment of its value and a 20% premium.