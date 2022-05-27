8 years of Modi govt marked by misgovernance: Congress

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government, which completed eight years in power, claiming the period has been marked by misgovernance, high inflation and communal polarisation.

The grand old party released a booklet in Hindi titled “8 saal, 8 chhal, BJP Sarkar Viphal” (8 years, 8 deceits, BJP government failed) to highlight the “failures” of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on multiple fronts in the last eight years.

Addressing a joint press conference, senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken alleged that the promise of “achche din” (good days) made to people has only turned out to be “achche din” only for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a group of “bank fraudsters who earned ₹5.35 lakh crore under the Modi government”. “What about the ‘acche din’ of the people who voted for the BJP?” asked Maken.

Maken also alleged that one after another, BJP’s “disastrous policies have contributed to the fall of the Indian economy”. “What was once the fastest growing economy, is now in turmoil thanks to the BJP’s 8 years of misgovernance,” he alleged, adding that “inflation is touching an all-time high and so are unemployment levels”.

Listing various global indices — such as the Global Hunger Index, Freedom of Press and Gender Gap Index — Maken said, “India is slipping across all global indicators… In the Global Hunger Index, in 2014, India was on the 55th position and today we are at the 101st position… In the Press Freedom Index, we stood at 142 and now we’re at 150… For a democracy, the Rule of Law Index is very important, but from 35 we have fallen to 79.”

The eight years of BJP rule has seen “continuous threats” to the sovereignty and security of our country, with China continuing to infiltrate our borders, and the “Prime Minister remaining silent”, alleged Surjewala.

“The government’s agenda is to divide the country… the attention of people is redirected from real problems to communal violence,” he added.

Hitting back at the Congress for attacking the government on its eighth anniversary, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said: “The Congress is progressively moving towards a stage where its relevance and necessity is completely lost.”

To mark the eight years of the Modi government, the BJP has planned programmes across the country between May 30 and June 15. It has scheduled special events to reach out to farmers, members of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and beneficiaries of government schemes, youth and women.