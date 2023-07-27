80 tourists get stranded at Telangana's Muthyala Dhara waterfall, rescued

Around 80 tourists were rescued by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the wee hours of Thursday after they got starnded at Muthyala Dhara waterfall in Mulugu district of Telangana after an increase in water flow on Wednesday, the police said.

Tourists stuck in the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district in Telangana as water flow increased.

The tourists, who were from Khammam, Hanumakonda, Karimnagar and Warangal, were on an adventurous trip to witness the waterfall on Wednesday. They were trapped in the forest on the return journey in the evening due to the sudden surge of the stream, HT reported.

The District Disaster Response Force, NDRF, and the local police were deployed to the site to conduct the rescue operation after the water flow increased in the waterfall following the incessant rains.

As per the visuals shared by the news agency ANI, the stranded tourists can be seen being provided medical services and other food essentials post the rescue operation.

According to police, all the tourists are in good health and the overnight rescue operation has been completed.

"Rescue work has been completed. A total of 80 stranded tourists have been rescued from the Mutyala Dhara waterfall. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated. 90% of tourists' health is fine," Gaush Alam, Superintendent of Police, Mulugu told news agency ANI.

Heavy rain batters Telangana:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until Thursday. The state has recorded the highest-ever rainfall in a day with Laxmidevapeta in Venkatapur mandal (revenue block) of Mulugu district recording 649.8 mm by 8 am on Thursday.

Several other parts of northern Telangana, including erstwhile combined districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Khammam have been witnessing extremely heavy rains for the last two days. Videos of rivers and water bodies overflowing, roads being cut off and residential areas being inundated are flooding social media.

(With inputs from ANI)

