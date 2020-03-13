e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry

81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry

To check the spread of coronavirus, the Indian government has decided to inspect international traffic through land immigration checkposts.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry (ANI photo)
         

The Union Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 81 positive cases of coronavirus in India, out of which 64 are Indian citizens, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. The ministry also reiterated that there is no epidemic of the novel coronavirus in the country and advised people to focus on hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and social distancing.

“Till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. All passengers returning to India should report their travel itinerary to the authorities and everyone should reremember to wear a mask before steppuing out to see a doctor,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry told reporters at a press briefing.

To check the spread of coronavirus, the Indian government has decided to inspect international traffic through land immigration checkposts.

“We have 37 such checkposts, and we have allowed traffic through 19 of them to India. Cross-border buses and trains from Bangladesh will remain suspended till further notice. However, Bhutanese and Nepalese citizens will have visa-free entries to India,” a health ministry official said.

tags
top news
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
Air India cancels flights to coronavirus hotspots till April 30
Air India cancels flights to coronavirus hotspots till April 30
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news