81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:41 IST

The Union Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 81 positive cases of coronavirus in India, out of which 64 are Indian citizens, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. The ministry also reiterated that there is no epidemic of the novel coronavirus in the country and advised people to focus on hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and social distancing.

“Till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. All passengers returning to India should report their travel itinerary to the authorities and everyone should reremember to wear a mask before steppuing out to see a doctor,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry told reporters at a press briefing.

To check the spread of coronavirus, the Indian government has decided to inspect international traffic through land immigration checkposts.

“We have 37 such checkposts, and we have allowed traffic through 19 of them to India. Cross-border buses and trains from Bangladesh will remain suspended till further notice. However, Bhutanese and Nepalese citizens will have visa-free entries to India,” a health ministry official said.