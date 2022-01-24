Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 875 Parliament staff members test Covid positive
india news

875 Parliament staff members test Covid positive

Before the Budget Session from January 31, as many as 2,847 tests were conducted at the Parliament complex
Parliament’s Budget Session starts from January 31. (PTI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 09:54 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Parliament’s Budget Session from January 31, at least 875 staff members of the House, as well as Rajya Sabha chairperson and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, have tested positive for Covid-19, the Parliament secretariate said.

Naidu has self-isolated himself for a week in Hyderabad. “The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested,” Naidu’s secretariat said in a tweet on Sunday. This is the second time Naidu has tested positive for the virus.

Before the Budget Session, 2,847 tests were conducted at the Parliament complex and the 875 staff members tested positive.

A call is expected to be made whether Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament will sit simultaneously or in different shifts in view of a spike in the Covid-19 cases.

RELATED STORIES

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 8 with a nearly month-long recess after the first half. The Union budget will be presented on February 1 and the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP