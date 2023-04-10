Hero of Sardar Post battle of 1965 war felicitated

A government car from the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in New Delhi moved through National Highway 48 on Friday, ultimately snaking its way to a village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

Retired Hawaldar Kishan Singh being honoured during the CRPF’s Valour Day function, in New Delhi. (HT)

The car was sent to fetch a special guest to a function on Sunday for the CRPF’s Valour Day -- the paramilitary force’s annual function to celebrate the bravery of around 300 men who in 1965 successfully guarded a border post in the Raan of Kutch against a 3,500-strong Pakistani army, killed 34 of them, captured four and forced the others to retreat. As many as 19 CRPF personnel were taken captive by the Pakistani forces.

At 87, retired hawaldar Kishan Singh, a resident of Jhunjhunu’s Gudha Gorji village, is the lone surviving hero of the 1965 battle, which has since then come to be known as the Battle of Sardar Post. He was among the seven who were awarded the gallantry medal for his heroic act that day.

In a gun battle that lasted nearly 15 hours, Singh had volunteered to deliver the much-needed ammunition in a jeep to his troops, which he did successfully three times while facing fire from the Pakistani army for almost 800 yards.

On Sunday afternoon, Singh was felicitated by CRPF director general Sujay Thaosen. Home minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the six CRPF personnel who laid down their lives while fighting off the enemy’s attempt to breach India’s border in 1965.

“The Pakistani army had hidden behind camels when it came to the post. When the firing started, seeing their numbers, we did not expect to live. The good thing was their bombs were dropping in a water body near our post and losing their impact. Most casualties that happened were a result of firing and hand to hand combat. We were less than 300 in number, but were determined to do everything to stop the enemy from taking over our post,” Singh said over the phone.

Detailing Singh’s heroic act while announcing the President’s Gallantry Award, a July 7, 1965, government typewriter written notification, said that on April 9, 1965, the CRPF post at Sardar and Tak in the Rann of Kutch were attacked by the brigade strength Pakistani force, supported by artillery.

“The posts returned the enemy fire which continued throughout the day. While the firing was going on the post commander was asked to rush MMG ammunition to Sardar Post. Constable Kishan Singh promptly volunteered to ferry the ammunition in a jeep to the Sardar Post, 800 yards away despite the heavy shelling of the area by the enemy. He ran the gauntlet of enemy fire three times in order to deliver the much needed ammunition to Sardar Post. Constable Kishan Singh displayed selfless gallantry, courage and devotion to duty of high order in circumstances of danger to his own life,” the notification said.

“My Major told me to get ammunition, as it was exhausted and the firing from the other side continued. I loaded four MMG belts and six boxes of ammunition in the car and drove. I closed my eyes to the bullets flying and did not bother about them because I knew it had to be done. Much later, I realised I had done three rounds. Even today, I remember every detail about it,” Singh said, describing the attack.

Hours after being felicitated, Singh said he missed his friends who died in the battle. “We used to live together in the camp. All of a sudden they (Pakistani army) came and my friends were taken. Even today I miss them like it was yesterday. But we taught a lesson that Pakistan will never forget,” he added.

According to the CRPF’s official website, which lists the Battle of Sardar Post as one of the “milestones of bravery,” 3,500 men of 51st Infantry Brigade of Pakistan, comprising 18 Punjab Battalion, 8 Frontier Rifles and 6 Baluch Battalion, stealthily launched operation Desert Hawk to attack Indian border posts. There were only two platoons guarding the post manned by around 300 personnel, which fought the invading enemy forces. Another two platoons were out on patrol.

Singh, who joined the force in 1955, retired as a havaldar in 1975. One of his two sons joined the Indian Air Force, retiring as a sergeant in 2013.

“The force is continuously drawing inspiration from and treading the path shown by the revered heroes of the Battle of Sardar Post,” a CRPF spokesperson said.

