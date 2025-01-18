8th Pay Commission approved by Cabinet: When will benefits reach central government employees?

After the government gave its approval for the 8th Pay Commission, all eyes are on when it would be formed and when its recommendations would be implemented. 8th Pay Commission Salary: The decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (REUTERS)

The current 7th Pay Commission was appointed by the Centre's United Progressive Alliance government in February 2014. In November 2015, the four-member commission submitted its recommendations to the National Democratic Alliance government, which took office in May 2014.

The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, currently in effect, were implemented in January 2016.

When will 8th Pay Commission's recommendations be implemented?

At the press conference in which Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the government's decision, he noted that the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission are in effect till 2016.

Vaishnaw said the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented from 2026. He also stated that the commission will have a chairman and two members.

On the other hand, it took nearly two years from the 7th Pay Commission's appointment to the implementation of its recommendations. If a similar pattern is followed, government employees can expect to wait around two years after the commission is formed for the revised pay structure to take effect.

How many will benefit from its recommendations?

Nearly 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.

What is a Pay Commission?

Every 10 years, the government constitutes the Pay Commission to review and recommend changes to the salary structure of its employees. Additionally, the commission reviews bonuses, perks, allowances, and other benefits provided to government employees.

There have been seven Pay Commissions since 1946.