The 8th Pay Commission is expected to review the salaries and pensions of central government employees. Ahead of this, a pensioners' association has asked the Centre to ensure that employees who retired before January 1, 2026, also get the benefit of revised pensions.

8th CPC: Pensioners seek equal benefits, 20% relief and DA merger. (Represntative) more less

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In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25, the Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) raised 11 demands related to pensions, retirement benefits and healthcare. It has also sought a temporary pension increase of at least 20% until the new recommendations are implemented.

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These demands cover retired employees and family pensioners from Central government departments, railways, defence, BSNL, MTNL, banks and autonomous bodies. The association said pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026, should get the same benefits as those retiring after that date if they have the same rank and length of service.

Here are 11 key demands raised by the association:

Include pre-2026 retirees under the 8th Pay Commission - The FCPA has asked the government to amend the 8th CPC's ToR to explicitly include pension revision for employees who retired before January 1, 2026. It has argued that the date of retirement should not determine whether an employee receives revised pension benefits.

Withdraw the 2025 pension validation law - The association has called for the withdrawal of the Validation of Pension Rules Act, 2025, enacted through the Finance Act, 2025. It argues that the law goes against the Supreme Court's 1982 D.S. Nakara vs Union of India judgment, which established the principle of pension parity. According to the association, the law could affect the equal treatment of pensioners who retired before 2026.

Restore the Old Pension Scheme - The FCPA has demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees recruited on or after January 1, 2004. It has also called for the discontinuation of the National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Clear pending BSNL and MTNL pension revision - The association has sought the implementation of pending pension revision for employees absorbed into BSNL and MTNL. It wants the revised pensions to take effect retrospectively from January 1, 2017.

Revise pensions of retired bank employees - The FCPA has called for periodic pension revision for retired bank employees on the lines of the system followed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Extend 8th CPC benefits to autonomous bodies - The association wants employees of autonomous bodies to be covered under the 8th Pay Commission framework. It has also sought Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) facilities for their pensioners, similar to those available to Central government pensioners.

Merge 50% DA and DR with basic pay and pension - The FCPA has demanded that 50% of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) be merged with basic pay and pension as an interim measure. It wants this arrangement to remain in place until the 8th CPC recommendations are implemented.

Provide at least 20% interim pension relief - The association has sought an additional relief of at least 20% of the existing pension for pensioners and family pensioners. It says the increase should be provided while they wait for the next pension revision under the 8th CPC.

Reduce the pension commutation recovery period - Pension commutation allows retirees to receive a portion of their pension as a lump sum in exchange for a reduction in their monthly pension. At present, the commuted portion is restored after 15 years. The FCPA wants the recovery period reduced to 10 years and eight months. It argues that pension deductions recover the commuted amount within this period.

Improve CGHS and medical facilities - The association has called for at least one CGHS wellness centre in every district, along with more doctors, medical staff, medicines and empanelled hospitals. It has also sought cashless treatment without administrative hurdles and an increase in the Fixed Medical Allowance to ₹ 5,000.

5,000. Ensure pension parity under OROP - The FCPA has demanded equal pension benefits under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, without discrimination between employees who retired before and after January 1, 2026. The association has urged the government to consider these demands while finalising the 8th Pay Commission's framework and pension-related recommendations.

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