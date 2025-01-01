Menu Explore
9 Bangladeshis arrested by Maharashtra ATS for illegal stay, forged documents

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Maharashtra ATS has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry and staying without documents.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents, officials said.

Nine citizens of Bangladesh were detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for entering India illegally and remaining there without the required paperwork.(PTI/representational)
Nine citizens of Bangladesh were detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for entering India illegally and remaining there without the required paperwork.(PTI/representational)

With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases last month as part of a special drive, an official said on Tuesday. The latest action was taken with the help of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the last four days.

Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight males and one female -- were arrested, he said. The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents, the official said.

Police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions, he added.

