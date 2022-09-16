9 killed in wall collapse, water logging prompts closure of schools in Lucknow

Nine people, including three children, were on Friday killed and two others injured when the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Lucknow Dilkusha Colony amid rainfall over the last three days and water logging that prompted authorities to order the closure of schools in the city on Friday.

Police said the adults killed in the incident were construction workers from Jhansi, who were staying near the house. The nine were sleeping when the wall collapsed and have been identified as Pradeep, 28, his wife, Reshma, 25, their daughter and two sons, Chanda, 26, her husband, Dharmendra, 28, Pappu, 50, and his spouse, Mankunwar Devi, 45.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was among those who expressed grief over the incident and announced ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the nine. He directed the district administration to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

District magistrate SP Gangwar said hospitals, and primary and community health centres have been put on alert along with all trauma management units.

“The hospitals have been asked to be prepared for the treatment of people who may come with injuries or water-borne diseases. Also, ambulance services 108 and 102 have been put on alert.”

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and other top officials inspected water-logged areas of the city as the district administration asked residents to seek help on toll-free numbers to pump out water from their localities.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said top officers have been asked to survey flooded areas and carry out relief and rescue works. It added they have been asked to ensure swift disbursal of relief money to the families, which have lost kin, houses, or animals.