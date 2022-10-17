9 trustees of Gujarat Vidyapith resign over governor’s appointment as chancellor

Nine trustees of Gujarat Vidyapith, founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, have tendered their resignations to protest against the recent decision of the governing council to appoint governor Acharya Devvrat as 12th chancellor of the university.

“We clearly believe that the decision to select the new person as a chancellor was taken in undue haste, under political pressure, out of fear and intimidation, in total disregard of due process, avoiding need for dialogue as well as without considering other possible names,” the nine trustees said in a joint statement.

“We believe that the impugned decision was made to save the body of the institution, divorced from its soul, and all values and principles were sacrificed at the altar of expediency… What has happened is indeed, sad, shocking, and unbecoming for an institution with such pedigree,” they added.

On October 4, the governing council had passed a resolution to appoint Devvrat as chancellor after Ela Bhatt resigned from the post.

The nine trustees who tendered their resignation are Narsihbhai Hathila, Dr Sudarshan Iyangar, Dr Anamik Shah, Dr. Mandaben Parikh, Uttambhai Parmar, Chaitanya Bhatt, Neetaben Hardikar, Michael Mazgaonkar and Kapil Shah.

The university has decided not to accept their resignation, an official in the know of the matter said.