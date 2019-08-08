9-yr-old girl who cried over felling of trees named Green Manipur Mission’s ambassador

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:42 IST

A nine-year-old girl, who had cried after two trees she had planted were cut down, has been named as the brand ambassador for the Chief Minister’s Green Manipur Mission.

Valentina Elangbam’s appointment on Wednesday came after the video of her crying inconsolably went viral on social media. The Class 5 student of Amutombi Divine Life English School broke down after the trees were cut down on August 3.

The little resident of Hiyanglam Makha Leikai in Kakching district had planted the trees near her house about four years ago.

“The trees were cut for renovation work of the Maramba Maril, an old water canal near her residence,” her uncle Monenkumar Elanghbam, who had shot the video and shared on social media platforms, said.

“She cried because she was unhappy,” Monenkumar said.

Valentina is seen wiping her tears off in the video as she complains in Manipuri about the felling of trees to her uncle. She is heard saying that the trees had grown taller than her. The girl also heard saying she will plant 20 new tree saplings to compensate for the loss of the two trees.

Soon after the video went viral, many people visited the little girl to console. Members of Unique Wildlife Protection Committee, a local body for conserving the environment, even took 20 saplings for Valentina to plant on the same day the trees were axed.

“She (Valentina) feels happy for getting the recognition due to her love for trees. Valentina was excited when the news of her appointment was announced on a local TV network on Wednesday night,” Monenkumar told HT on Phone on Thursday.

Valentina could not be reached for her comments as she had gone to school.

H Balkrishna, director of the state information and public relations department, said the order was issued on Wednesday night “on the advice and initiative of the chief minister of Manipur.”

“She cry for felling down two trees which she planted when she was only in Class I.We rushed at her place and tried to console her providing more saplings. Now she will be the state government’s Green Ambassador for CM’s Green Manipur Mission’. Let’s follow her save nature (sic),” chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

Launched on June 22 near Saheibung village in Kangpokpi district, the Chief Minister’s Green Manipur Mission is a move to restore greenery across the state.

Under the mission, the chief minister’s brainchild, an open gymnasium built at a cost of Rs 5 to 6 lakh will be installed in villages willing to give at least five acres of land for development of forests.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 13:20 IST