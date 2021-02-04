97.38% respondents satisfied with vaccine process; Centre asking 4 questions
The Centre is collecting feedbacks from all those who have received their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, through a personalised SMS. Unveiling the details of the system, developed by the ministry of electronics and information technology, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said the mechanism is aimed at analysing the ongoing process.
'Worrying': Ministry lists 8 states/UTs with high Covid-19 positivity rate
First, the beneficiaries are being sent an SMS where they have to confirm whether they have been vaccinated or not. Once they say yes, they will have to click on the URL mentioned in the SMS and will have to answer four questions:
> If social distancing was maintained at the vaccination site.
> If the staff explained about the vaccination process and the vaccine that would be administered.
> If the staff informed about adverse event following immunisation.
> If they were asked to wait for 30 minutes after vaccination
If the beneficiaries do not reply to the SMS, then one outbound call is made. If the first call goes unanswered, a second call is being made in an interval of four hours. Participating in this process is not mandatory. The government sent the SMS to over 37 lakh beneficiaries, out of which 5 lakh replied and 97.38 per cent of these five lakh people expressed overall satisfaction with the process.
Started on January 16, India's vaccination drive, which is also the biggest and fastest vaccination drive in the world, has already covered 44,49,552 beneficiaries. Vaccination of frontline workers has already begun in several parts of the country.
