‘99.3% land acquisition for bullet train project in Gujarat complete’

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has completed acquisition of 99.3% land required for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National High Speed Rail Project, or the ‘bullet train’ project, Gujarat revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Monday. Trivedi said the state government has paid ₹2,934 crore in compensation for the land parcels acquired for the project.

Responding to a series of questions by legislators, Rajendra Trivedi said 360.75 hectare of land was to be acquired for the project in Gujarat out of which, 358.33 hectare has already been acquired.

These land parcels are in five districts of Ahmedabad, Anand, Navsari, Kheda and Vadodara and 99.3% acquisition has been completed, the government said in its written response.

Data tabled by the government in the assembly showed that the land acquired for the project was largest in Vadodara district.

The bullet train project is being implemented by National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

According to a statement by National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) on February 17, in Gujarat state (352km), 98.6% land was acquired and civil construction work started in the entire 352 km stretch. In Maharashtra, 62% land has been acquired, it said.

