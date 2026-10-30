A killing, two villages and a new fault line in Manipur

One village is dominated by Hindus, the other by Muslims. A playground separates them, with security forces preventing the two from clashing again. The killing of a man during stone-pelting between the villages in Thoubal district on October 18, and the arson that followed, have put both on high alert amid fears of communal tension. Residents have retreated to their respective strongholds. The administration has ordered all licensed gun holders to surrender their weapons. The curfew was only lifted on

Security has been tightened along the NH 2 in Kangpokpi district in view of Thongam's visit (ANI/ Representational)