...
...
Next Story

A killing, two villages and a new fault line in Manipur

Police have deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the area to prevent further violence.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 06:48:26 IST
By Prawesh Lama
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

One village is dominated by Hindus, the other by Muslims. A playground separates them, with security forces preventing the two from clashing again. The killing of a man during stone-pelting between the villages in Thoubal district on October 18, and the arson that followed, have put both on high alert amid fears of communal tension. Residents have retreated to their respective strongholds. The administration has ordered all licensed gun holders to surrender their weapons. The curfew was only lifted on

Security has been tightened along the NH 2 in Kangpokpi district in view of Thongam's visit (ANI/ Representational)
Security has been tightened along the NH 2 in Kangpokpi district in view of Thongam's visit (ANI/ Representational)
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

manipurviolencerafcrpfPickOfTheDay
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/A killing, two villages and a new fault line in Manipur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks