A look at most common income tax penalties as ITR filing deadline approaches

The last date to file the income tax return is fast approaching, and, barring a government extension, not filing by then can result in several penalties and complications with tax compliance.

The income tax department has shared different consequences for various defaults or irregularities in tax filing. (Representational)

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Any delays past the July 31 deadline, omissions, errors, incorrect disclosures or non-compliance can result in additional financial liabilities, including fees, interest or penalties.

What are the key penalties to keep in mind?

The income tax department has shared different consequences for various defaults or irregularities in tax filing. While some penalties carry fixed charges, others are linked to the amount of taxes involved.

Here are the five most common ones:

Filing ITR after the due date carries a penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. It can attract a late fee of up to ₹ 5,000 ( ₹ 1,000 if the total income does not exceed ₹ 5 lakh).

A delayed filing of a revised return triggers a Section 234-I penalty of ₹ 1,000 or ₹ 5,000, depending on income.

If the income is under-reported or misreported, the authorities can impose a penalty under Section 270A. This penalty is 50 per cent to 200 per cent of the tax payable.

If a person receives ₹ 2 lakh or more in cash in violation of rules, a penalty equal to the amount received can be imposed under Sections 269ST and 271DA.

A failure to pay self-assessment tax can incur a penalty of up to the outstanding tax amount under Sections 140A and 221.

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{{#usCountry}} Note: The consequences discussed above are for instructional purposes only. Why file early? {{/usCountry}}

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Early filing of tax returns helps to avoid penalties, unwelcome notices, compliance checks and stress later. Early filing can give taxpayers time to carefully review their returns for errors and omissions that might have crept in unintentionally.

If the deadline is missed, it opens the door to deeper scrutiny from tax authorities, delayed refunds and other problems.

The Income Tax Department, through a recent post on its official X handle, has also encouraged taxpayers to complete the process well before the due date.

“3 Crore+ ITRs have already been filed for AY 2026-27, with 15 lakh+ ITRs filed yesterday alone! Don't wait for the deadline rush,” the IT Department wrote.

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On-time, accurate ITR filing is one of the simplest ways to stay compliant with tax laws. Understanding applicable legal provisions and knowing the penalties for common defaults can help taxpayers avoid avoidable costs and ensure a smoother filing experience.