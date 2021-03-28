A look at the rising trajectory of Covid-19 cases in India

India on Sunday reported more than 62,000 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the past 24 hours for second day in a row. The daily caseload number of Covid-19 has again picked pace and is going uphill since February end and beginning of March.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday shared a graph that showed the rising trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases reported by the country. The graph shows that daily fresh cases began to rise in July last year, around the time when the unlock procedure began in India, then reached the highest in September and post that went downhill and is again increasing.

The highest number of coronavirus disease cases reported in a single day were on September 11, when the country reported 96,551 new cases. (MoHFW)

The country last reported 60,000 above daily new cases of the virus seven months ago. The new cases reported in a single day nearly doubled in the span of one month - from July to August 2020. In July last year, the country reported over 38,000 cases in a day; in August 2020, the number touched 61,000. The highest number of coronavirus disease cases reported in a single day were on September 11, when the country reported 96,551 new cases.

From October 2020, the daily coronavirus cases started declining to a point where the country reported merely over 8,600 cases in a single day in February 2021.

The downward trend of the coronavirus cases that began in October led to the active caseload of the country going down to just over 2.5 lakh on the first day of the year, which was also the lowest in 179 days. The new recoveries outnumbered the number of new cases which improved the recovery rate of the country to stand at more than 96 per cent on January 1.

The active cases tally in the country further declined by February to just over 1.4 lakh. The recovery rate at that time stood at more than 97 per cent, one of the highest in the world. But in March this year, the recovery rate has reduced to 94.59 per cent and active case count stands at over 4.86 lakh.

March has seen a rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the trends provided by the health ministry, leading to many states imposing strict restrictions to contain the spread of the infection. The country this month also reported the presence of double mutant strains and variants of concerns in the county, the correlation of which with the steep rise in the number of cases is yet to be established.

Observing the steep rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday held a high level meeting with 12 states and union territories that have been reporting a surge in the number of cases. The Centre informed the states that “the country has seen the sharpest rise in weekly Covid cases and fatalities since May 2020 (7.7% and 5.1% respectively)” and that 46 districts in the country that cumulatively contributed 71 per cent of the cases and 69 per cent of the fatalities this month are under the spotlight.