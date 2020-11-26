e-paper
Home / India News / 'A maestro of football': PM Modi condoles death of legendary Argentine footballer Maradona

‘A maestro of football’: PM Modi condoles death of legendary Argentine footballer Maradona

‘A maestro of football’: PM Modi condoles death of legendary Argentine footballer Maradona

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Diego Maradona during a visit to the Mohun Bagan Football Club, in Kolkata.
Diego Maradona during a visit to the Mohun Bagan Football Club, in Kolkata. (Ashok Nath Dey/HT Archive)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace.”

Several politicians have shared condolence messages upon hearing the news of demise of the man who in 1986 took the Argentinian team to new heights by winning the World Cup final in Mexico. It was also the same World Cup tournament where he scored a 51st minute goal against England in the quarter finals which later came to be known as the ‘Hand of God’ goal. He also scored the second goal in the match which ended England’s 1986 World Cup campaign. The second goal, where he beat six English defenders, was later named it the “Goal of the Century” by FIFA.

Maradona after the match had famously said, “(I scored) a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday also took to Twitter to express his grief upon hearing the news of Diego Armando Maradona’s death. He wrote, “There will be no another Maradona born again. He is the first Football Superstar we saw live on television. I couldn’t see the live game of great Pele and mesmerizing Garrincha playing but I’m extremely lucky to see the live magic of MARADONA! RIP “God of Football”.

Maradona died due to a cardiac arrest in his residence at Buenos Aires. He was 60 year old at the time of his passing. Despite being a prolific football player, he struggled with drug abuse and obesity issues.

