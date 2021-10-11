‘A single-window for matters of space technology’: PM Modi launches Indian Space Association

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) via video-conferencing, and, on the occasion, also interacted with representatives of the space industry. ISpA, Prime Minister Modi observed, will act as a single-window and independent agency on matters related to space technology.

PM Modi laid out what he described as “four pillars” of space technology: freedom for innovation in private sector, a government which plays the role of enabler and not handler, preparing youngsters for future, and treating the space sector as a resource for the progress of the common man. “This the time for exponential, and not linear innovation. This is possible only when the government plays the role of an enabler, and not the handler. Today, the government is sharing its expertise, and providing launch pads for the private sector. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is being opened for the private sector,” he said.

He also emphasised how the space sector earlier used to be synonymous with the ruling dispensation, adding that it was his government which changed this mindset. “We introduced innovation to this field. We also gave the mantra of cooperation between between the Centre and start-ups,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also noted that ISpA's launch was taking place on a day when the world celebrates the International Day of the Girl Child. Recalling the celebrations of women scientists involved with India's Mars mission, he said he was hopeful that reforms in space sector would encourage more women participation.