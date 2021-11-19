'A victory for farmers': Mayawati after Centre decides to repeal farm laws

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the decision to withdraw the three contentious farm laws by the Prime Minister was "a victory" for farmers and their long struggle against the laws. This came after PM Modi, in a televised address, announced that the central government will withdraw the new farm legislation in the upcoming Parliament session.

Underlining that the decision was delayed, the BSP chief also demanded compensation from the Centre to farmers who lost their lives over a year of the agitation. "The central government should give financial assistance to the family members of the farmers who died during the protest movement." She also suggested that a government job should be offered to the next of the kin of the deceased farmer.

She also demanded that the Centre should bring a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the winter session of Parliament. A legal guarantee on MSP is one of the key demands of farmers along with the complete repeal of the laws.

The BSP chief also said that the central and state governments should consult farmers before bringing a law regarding agriculture or the farmers community. "It will check the unnecessary dispute between the farmers and governments," she added.

The three laws that will be scrapped are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. According to the announcement, the Centre will scrap the laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on November 29.