Aadhaar Card for Ganesha: Jharkhand man creates unique pandal with a message

Updated on Sep 01, 2022 09:35 PM IST

The artist, Sarav Kumar, said he was inspired by a pandal created in Kolkata with a Facebook theme and he wanted to create something special and distinctive for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi.

Innovative creation of a pandal in the shape of an Aadhaar card for Lord Ganesh in Jharkhand(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A Jharkhand man’s innovative creation of a pandal in the shape of an Aadhaar card for Lord Ganesh has drawn the attention of locals.

The artist, Sarav Kumar, said he was inspired by a pandal created in Kolkata with a Facebook theme and he wanted to create something special and distinctive for this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi.

He said, "Once when I was visiting Kolkata, I saw a Facebook pandal. Since I do Ganesh puja, it came to my mind that I too should do something unique. Hence, I got the idea of this Aadhaar card pandal."

On scanning the barcode present in the Aadhaar, a Google link for Lord Ganesha images opens up on the screen and an address along with an year of birth appear. Shree Ganesh S/o Mahadev, Kailash Parvat, Top Floor, Near, Mansarover, Lake, Kailash Pincode- 000001 and the date 01/01/600 CE. is what one gets to see.

By building an Aadhaar card Ganesha pandal, Kumar said he hoped to convey a message about the need of establishing an identity for those who do not already have one.

He added, "When God can have an Aadhaar card then maybe the people who haven't had theirs made might get inspired and follow suit."

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

