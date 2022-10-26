Aadhaar e-KYC transactions go up by 7.7% to 25.25 crore in September: Govt

The number of e-KYC transactions executed using Aadhaar surged to 25.25 crore in September, registering a growth of 7.7% as compared to August, according to data released by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions via Aadhaar so far has increased to 1297.93 crore by the end of September, the government data showed.

These e-KYC transactions are done only with the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder, and eliminates physical paperwork and in-person verification requirements for KYC.

In September, 175.41 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar.

Also Read: Aadhaar number mandatory to get govt benefits-subsidies: UIDAI

A majority of these monthly transactions were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication, followed by demographic and OTP authentications.

By the end of September, a cumulative number of 8250.36 crore Aadhaar authentications have been completed so far, as against 8074.95 crore of such authentications by the end of August.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry also said that cumulatively, 1549.84 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of the Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (AEPS) and the network of micro-ATMS so far, including 21.03 crore such AEPS transactions being carried out across India in September alone. It has enabled financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid, the release added.

Aadhaar saturation is now near universal among the adult population of India.

Among all the age groups, Aadhaar saturation was 93.92% by the end of September, according to the ministry.

Residents successfully updated more than 1.62 crore Aadhaar cards in September, as against 1.46 crore of such updates carried out in August and cumulatively till the end of September 66.63 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents. These updation requests are related to demographic as well biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}