Aadhaar update: Here’s how you can change name, address, phone number

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made the process of correcting errors in Aadhaar cards easier and one can fix their details easily from the comfort of their homes.

Citizens to change their demographic and biometric details, including their name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, email address, relationship status, and information sharing consent. They can also change their biometric details such as iris, fingerprints and facial photographs.

Here’s how you can change your name on Aadhaar card:

1. Visit the official UIDAI web portal - https://uidai.gov.in/

2. Click on 'My Aadhaar' on the top left corner of the website

3. Now go to the ‘Update Your Aadhaar’ section. You will see the option of Update your Demographics Data Online

4. As soon as you click on it you will get to the official website of UIDAI Self Service Update Portal ssup.uidai.gov.in

5. You now need to log in with your 12 digit Aadhaar number. Then fill in the captcha given on the screen and click on Send OTP. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number

6. After you enter the OTP, a new page will open. Now you will have to fill in your personal details like your address, date of birth, name and gender and others

7. You now need to select the section in which you want to make the changes. That means you will now have the option to change your name, date of birth, address. If you want to change your name, then click on update name

8. You must have ID proof to update the name. As ID proof, you will have to upload a PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, ration card

9. After filling in all the details, a verification OTP will be sent to your number and you will need to verify it. You can now save the changes.

Here’s how you can change your address on Aadhaar card:

1. Go to resident.uidai.gov.in and click on 'Request Aadhaar Validation Letter' given in Aadhaar Update Section

2. After this, you will be taken to the Self Service Update (SSUP) portal

3. Log in through your 12 digit Aadhaar number.

4. You will get a link via SMS on your registered mobile number

5. Verify by entering OTP and captcha

6. Now log in via SRN. You will receive a letter upon submission

7. After this you have to go to UIDAI's website again and click on 'Proceed to Update Address'. You will have to choose the option of ‘Update Address’ via ‘Secret Code’

8. After entering the 'Secret Code', check the new address and click on Submit. Note down the 'Update Request Number' (URN) that appears on the screen.

Here’s how you can update your mobile number on Aadhaar card:

1. Go to UIDAI’s official website, ask.uidai.gov.in

2. Login using your current registered number, type captcha code and click on the 'Send OTP' option

3. Then click on ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’

4. Now go to ‘Online Aadhaar Services' and click on the ‘Update mobile number’ option

5. Fill in all required details and click on ‘what do you want to update’

6. You will now have to enter the captcha code

7. You will get an OTP your number, enter that and click on ‘Save and Proceed’

8. Book an appointment and visit your nearest Aadhaar centre to finalise and pay a ₹25 fee to complete the process.

