Aaditya Thackeray's ex-aide opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian's death; Eknath Shinde reacts

Rahul Kanal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's close aide who joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday opened up on allegations related to the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian, and demanded a detailed probe into the cases.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian died within a week of each other.

“Tomorrow if people say that I have joined you because of (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput or (his ex-manager) Disha Salian case....so I want to tell you with folded hands that please investigate it," Kanal, who joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde, and party MLAs, told reporters.

“If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this,” he added.

Kanal said, according to people, he got a lot from the party (Shiv Sena-UBT).

“Yes, it is 100 per cent right. But I have returned 1,000 per cent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shinde told Republic TV that said the cases relating to the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian “will definitely be probed”.

"What is the reality will be probed. They have demanded and it will definitely be probed," Shinde said when asked about the status of the cases.

The focus on Disha Salian's death returned after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said police were still recording statements and the case has not been closed.

Salian, 28, a former manager of the late actor, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Rajput’s alleged suicide.

Who is Rahul Kanal?

> Kanal, who was raided by the Income Tax department last year, was part of the core committee of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena.

> Interestingly, Kanal's crossover to Sena came on a day Aaditya Thackeray led a morcha against alleged scams and corruption in the Mumbai civic body.

> On June 13, Kanal wrote a birthday message for Aaditya Thackeray, saying, “It does not matter how many are against you. Those who are with you are wonderful."

> A popular face in Bandra, Kanal is a restaurateur and a known name among Bollywood circles.

> Kanal owns Bandra's Bhaijaanz restaurant which was named after Salman Khan.

> He runs NGO I Love Mumbai. He was a trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

