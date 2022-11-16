Aaftab operated Shraddha's banking app after killing her, transferred 54,000

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, initially told the cops that Shradhha left the home after their fight on May 22. He told the cops that since then he was not in touch with Shraddha who left the home only with her mobile phone. While Aaftab left no stone unturned to remove Shraddha Walker's physical evidence, he left digital footprints which was the first major breakthrough in the case, ANI reported. Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder: Doctor claims Aaftab visited clinic with injuries in May

Aaftab strangled Shraddha on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces. The case came to the fore in November, almost after six months and by that time, Aaftab disposed of the body pieces in nearby forest areas. However, his first lie was caught when the police checked the bank statement of their accounts and found that on May 26, there was a transaction of ₹54,000 from Shraddha's net banking account app to Aaftab's account. This contradicted with Aaftab's first statement that he was not in touch with Shradhha after May 22.

The bank transfer location was in Mehrauli.

In another breakthrough, the cops found that there was a chat from Shraddha's Instagram account on May 31. The location was traced to Mehrauli. When during the interrogation, Aaftab was asked whether Shraddha left her phone at his place, Aaftab revealed the truth that he had killed her on May 18 following an argument.

Maharashtra Police called Aaftab twice -- once last month and the second time on November 3. Every time, he maintained that Shraddha left the place where they used to live and they were not living together. There was no restlessness or nervousness in Aaftab, the Maharashtra police sources said.

As he confessed to his crime, he revealed the gory details of how he chopped the body into 35 pieces and bought a new freezer to prevent the body from smelling. At night, he took the body parts and scattered them in the forest areas. He said how he drew the inspiration for web series Dexter and googled to find out things. He told cops he made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before he actually killed.

Aaftab's family now is untraceable, according to reports. Weeks ago, the family left their home in Mumbai and Aaftab was there to help in shifting. Their neighbours confirmed they said they were moving to Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)

