Aaftab Poonawala confesses killing Shraddha in polygraph test; multiple relationships: Report

Aaftab Amin Poonawala is believed to have confessed to killing Shraddha Walkar and disposing of the body parts in the polygraph test, news agency ANI reported citing sources of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini where the test was conducted. Aaftab also confessed to being in relationships with several girls, the report said. Aaftab's polygraph test was over on Tuesday as he had the last session of it at the Forensic Science Laboratory. On Monday, the police van carrying him came under attack.

Confession in a polygraph test is not admissible in court but the police sought the test to ascertain whether Aaftab was telling the truth or misleading the investigation. Also, confessions at a polygraph test may lead to the recovery of some material evidence. . Now, his narco analysis test remains to be done.

Aaftab was arrested on November 12 and currently is in judicial custody. It is from his confession only that police pieced together the grisly murder that took place in Delhi in May and came to light six months later. Meanwhile, Aaftab disposed of the body parts in different forest areas.

Aatab during interrogation revelaed several gory details of how he strangled Shraddha during an argument and then chopped her body in 35 pieces to dispose them of one by one without raising suspicion. The day after murdering Shraddha, Aaftab bought a freezer to store the body parts.

