AAP's big claim on ED custody of Sanjay Singh: 'Conspiring to kill on BJP's direction'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey on Wednesday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conspiring to kill Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh who was arrested by the probe agency last week in connection with a money laundering probe.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

“The events that followed Sanjay Singh's appearance in court yesterday and the truth that emerged, it exposed BJP's cheap politics and intention of revenge,” Pandey said at a press conference in New Delhi.

“It became clear that ED is conspiring to kill Sanjay Singh on the BJP's direction. It's a big question which should be answered by both ED and BJP,” he further claimed.

A special court on Tuesday extended the ED custody of Sanjay Singh till October 13, saying the remand was necessitated based on the discovery of new facts, and the recovery of fresh digital evidence in a recent search conducted by the federal agency.

At the end of the arguments on extension of custody, Singh claimed before the judge that the ED tried to whisk him away from its office with “ulterior motive.”

“After you granted remand (to ED) on the last date of hearing, at 10 at night, I was told that I was being taken somewhere else. I asked why didn't they inform the court. They (ED officials) said there was some issue of chemical pesticide. They said they have got phone calls from people above. I told them I won't go outside without the court's order. They asked me to give that in writing.

"The next day they said the same thing. They had some ulterior motive. I asked what happens if I am killed in an encounter, who will be responsible? They said they will be responsible. What's the point of responsibility when I am dead. Again and again, I asked for court's order,” Singh told the judge.

The judge asked the ED why it wanted a written statement from Singh about his reluctance to leave its office. The central agency rejected Singh's allegations of any wrongdoing.

“You should not take him away without the court's order,” the judge said.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that the advocates and family members who had gone to visit Singh faced harassment and were made to wait for considerable time.

"You are torturing the family members by not allowing them to meet (Sanjay Singh in ED custody). The court took cognisance of this and directed the ED to not make any movement without its permission and allow the family to meet him (Sanjay Singh)," Pandey told news agency PTI.

Kunal Gaurav