AAP delegation meets family of farmer killed in Lakhimpur Kheri ‘after 55 hours of police custody’

On Wednesday an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation comprising leaders such as Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Baljinder Kaur, Kultar Singh, Amarjit Sandhwa and Sabhajit Singh met the family of deceased farmer Nachhatar Singh, who lost his life in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema ji Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha, MLA Baljinder Kaur, Kultar Singh, Amarjit Sandhwa along with UP President Sabhajit Singh ji am going to meet Lakhimpur victim families, permission to go after 55 hours of police custody but till now the minister and his son have not been arrested,” Sanjay Singh tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Singh’s family over phone and assured them of the party’s support. "We are saddened by the incident. The incident shows the state of lawlessness in UP. We are with you and will help you in fighting the case against the accused persons," Kejriwal said.

Singh (50) was one of the four farmers who lost their lives when two SUVs mowed down a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. The protesting farmers claim that a car from the convoy belonging to Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish, ran over the protesters in Tikonia area.

The AAP claimed that its leaders were arrested on Tuesday on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the deceased. "Sanjay Singh was in custody in Biswan for 43 hours," the party claimed, adding that party workers carried out demonstrations in Biswan demanding justice for the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The AAP delegation was released from detention on Wednesday following which the leaders met with the family of the deceased, becoming one of the first political delegations to do so. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also been granted permission by the Uttar Pradesh government to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Rahul Gandhi was held up at Lucknow airport for better part of the day on Tuesday after UP police refused to let him leave in his personal vehicle but acquiesced later and allowed him to leave on his personal vehicle.