AAP Delhi protest LIVE: AAP raises storm over Parvesh Verma slap row, Saurabh Bharadwaj stopped at barricade

The agitation follows a major political controversy after a video surfaced showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping a young man during a road inspection. The man who was slapped is reportedly a social media aide to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

The AAP leaders are demanding an FIR to be registered against Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Verma over the slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said.