AAP leaders hold emergency meet fearing Kejriwal's arrest in Excise Policy case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai held a meeting at 5 PM at the party's office on Sunday fearing the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference just before his CBI visit for questioning.(PTI)

News agency ANI reported that AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aale Iqbal and other office bearers and party leaders were present at the meeting.

Kejriwal was summoned for questioning by the CBI on Sunday morning. Since the Delhi Chief Minister entered the CBI office, AAP leaders and party workers have taken to the streets of Delhi to protest against CBI summons in the case.

Follow live updates for Arvind Kejriwal's questioning

Many party leaders who were protesting outside CBI office including Bhagwant Mann, Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were detained by the Delhi Police. Several party workers from across the national capital were also detained.

As reported by ANI, Raghav Chadha said, "BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail."

AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI and is currently under investigation by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED in May 2022 in a money laundering case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON