Arvind Kejriwal's CBI questioning LIVE: Delhi CM to appear before probe agency in liquor policy case

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) around 11am on Sunday, two days after being summoned by the central probe agency in the alleged excise policy scam case.

Kejriwal is expected to appear before the CBI as a witness in the case, in which Delhi’s former deputy CM Manish Sisodia has already been jailed. CBI will seek his clarifications on the claims made by witnesses and accused persons in their statements related to the now-scrapped excise policy. Sisodia was arrested in February, nearly three months after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed Saturday that the probe is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being “scared after AAP became a national party” and that the Centre was “investigative agencies to “silence” Arvind Kejriwal”. “CM Arvind Kejriwal will go to the CBI office on Sunday. He will cooperate with the investigation,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said in a conference.

In the case, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged that a portion of the alleged ₹100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" by AAP in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign.