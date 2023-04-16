Home / Cities / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal's CBI questioning LIVE: Delhi CM to appear before probe agency in liquor policy case
Live

Arvind Kejriwal's CBI questioning LIVE: Delhi CM to appear before probe agency in liquor policy case

delhi news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation at 11am on Sunday in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) around 11am on Sunday, two days after being summoned by the central probe agency in the alleged excise policy scam case.

Kejriwal is expected to appear before the CBI as a witness in the case, in which Delhi’s former deputy CM Manish Sisodia has already been jailed. CBI will seek his clarifications on the claims made by witnesses and accused persons in their statements related to the now-scrapped excise policy. Sisodia was arrested in February, nearly three months after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the matter. 

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed Saturday that the probe is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being “scared after AAP became a national party” and that the Centre was “investigative agencies to “silence” Arvind Kejriwal”. “CM Arvind Kejriwal will go to the CBI office on Sunday. He will cooperate with the investigation,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said in a conference.

In the case, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged that a portion of the alleged 100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" by AAP in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 16, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    Kejriwal's letter to Stalin day before CBI probe: ‘Democracy suffering…’

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter of support to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin over the state government's clash with Governor RN Ravi and said it is a foregone conclusion that 'Democracy in India is suffering from blows every single day'…read more.

  • Apr 16, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    Congress chief dials Kejriwal after CBI summons AAP leader, calls for Oppn unity

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, a day after the AAP convenor was summoned by the CBI, and stressed the need for opposition parties to unite against…read more.

  • Apr 16, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    Punjab CM Mann, AAP cabinet ministers to accompany Kejriwal to CBI office

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office. Additionally, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs will also accompany him to the CBI office.

  • Apr 16, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    ‘Tight security outside CBI office ahead of Kejriwal’s summon': Delhi police

    "More than 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure no untoward incident takes place," Delhi police official said on Arvind Kejriwal's CBI summon.

  • Apr 16, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    ‘Will sue CBI, ED for lying in court’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate of “torturing witnesses and accused” in their probe, and announced plans to sue the central agencies for perjury. Read more.

  • Apr 16, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    Delhi excise policy case: ED opposes Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

    ED opposing Manish Sisodia's bail plea on Wednesday, contended that he was the excise minister and played a key role in the modification of the excise policy. Read more.

  • Apr 16, 2023 07:51 AM IST

    'Bid to silence Kejriwal': AAP minister on CBI's summon to Delhi CM in liquor policy case

    Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi said Saturday, “To date, the agencies have not been able to find a single piece of evidence against a single AAP leader or MLA. Even then the federal agencies are calling Arvind Kejriwal because they want to “suppress” Kejriwal’s voice, she added.

  • Apr 16, 2023 07:48 AM IST

    ‘Not afraid, Kejriwal will go to CBI office tomorrow’: AAP minister

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Sunday, and he will cooperate with the investigation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal cbi excise policy delhi news + 2 more

Kejriwal's CBI questioning LIVE: Delhi CM to appear before probe agency

delhi news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation at 11am on Sunday in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk

Will sue CBI, ED for lying in court: CM

delhi news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to sue India?s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate for perjury, accusing them of ?torturing witnesses and accused? in their investigation of an excise policy case. Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI to appear as a witness on Sunday. The Delhi CM has not been named as an accused in the CBI's FIR filed on 17 August 2020. However, Kejriwal?s name cropped up when other accused and witnesses were questioned, prompting the agency to seek clarifications.

Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
ByAlok K N Mishra, New Delhi
Close Story

Kharge calls up Kejriwal to express solidarity on CBI probe

delhi news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 11:58 PM IST

The Congress president's phone call also comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen the unity among the Opposition parties.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story

AAP has no moral right to remain in power in Delhi: BJP

delhi news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Responding to the allegations, AAP said that Saturday’s CBI summons to Kejriwal is an attempt by the BJP-ruled Centre to get the leader arrested after its conspiracy to topple the AAP governments

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Civil Lines in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Probe on whether gangster Prince Tewatia’s murder in Tihar was premeditated

delhi news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Attaur Rehman alias Atwa, 28, and Vinay Sharma, 23, have been named as prime suspects in the killing. Police said that preliminary investigation found that the fight between Tewatia and Rehman broke out when the latter objected to the former’s alleged abusive language against him

Originally from Loni in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Tewatia was involved in at least 16 serious crimes, including two murders and extortion. He was last arrested in November 2022 from Delhi. (HT PHOTO)
ByKarn Pratap Singh
Close Story

Heatwave in parts of Delhi, temp hits 40°C — but rain likely ahead

delhi news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:00 AM IST

The minimum temperature, however, continued to be unseasonably cool, with the city logging a low of 20°C — one degree below normal for this time of the year.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum is over 40°C, and the deviation from normal is at least 4.5 degrees. (PTI)
BySadia Akhtar
Close Story

Cops probing gangster’s role in BJP leader death in Delhi

delhi news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The police investigation so far has revealed that Matiala had invested around ₹60 lakh in a property in Greater Noida, but the property was not registered in his name

Surender Matiala, 60, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne men. He had unsuccessfully contested the municipal elections in 2017. (Representational Image)
ByKarn Pratap Singh
Close Story

Delhi Covid positivity rate rises to 31.9%, records 1,396 fresh cases

delhi news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 08:17 PM IST

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593. Five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,560.

According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 4,376 tests conducted the previous day. (PTI) (File)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Close Story

‘Not first time...’ : Anurag Thakur slams CM Kejriwal over liquor scam

delhi news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 02:10 PM IST

Anurag Thakur hit out at Delhi CM and said, “…those who used to talk about agitation against corruption are seen drowning in the quagmire of corruption."

Union minister Anurag Thakur. (Twitter/Anurag Thakur)
Written by Sreelakshmi B
Close Story

‘Not afraid, Kejriwal will go to CBI office tomorrow’: AAP minister

delhi news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 01:00 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Centre was misusing federal agencies to suppress Arvind Kejriwal’s voice

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged excise scam at 11am on Sunday. (ANI)
ByAlok K N Mishra
Close Story

'Darr lag raha hai…': BJP's 5 questions to Arvind Kejriwal

delhi news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 12:34 PM IST

The BJP asked five questions to Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, a day before the Delhi chief minister's questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor scam.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.(File)
ByAniruddha Dhar
Close Story

Seeing ‘temporarily unavailable’ message on Blinkit? The reason could be…

delhi news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 10:57 AM IST

People who tried placing orders from Blinkit found it difficult after many of its delivery partners organised protests against their revised pay structure.

Formerly known as Grofers, Blinkit was acquired by food delivery app Zomato for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,447 crore.(REUTERS)
Written by Sreelakshmi B
Close Story

Kapil Sibal on CBI summons to Kejriwal: 'Persecution on course'

india news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 12:59 PM IST

The CBI summoned Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. (File)
ByAniruddha Dhar
Close Story

Cameras, separate gates for safety in DU women’s colleges

delhi news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 05:43 AM IST

The committee was set up in the aftermath of a March 28 incident during the annual cultural festival of the Indraprastha College for Women.

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) students participated in a protest at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi
Close Story

Panel recommends separate gates, CCTVs to make DU women’s colleges safer

delhi news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The committee was set up in the aftermath of a March 28 incident at the Indraprastha College for Women when men entered the college by scaling the boundary wall and allegedly molested students on the college campus.

Students, activists protest at DU against the alleged harassment of students of Indraprastha College for Women on March 28 during the college festival. (HT Photo)
BySadia Akhtar
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out