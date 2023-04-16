Arvind Kejriwal's CBI questioning LIVE: Delhi CM to appear before probe agency in liquor policy case
Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation at 11am on Sunday in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) around 11am on Sunday, two days after being summoned by the central probe agency in the alleged excise policy scam case.
Kejriwal is expected to appear before the CBI as a witness in the case, in which Delhi’s former deputy CM Manish Sisodia has already been jailed. CBI will seek his clarifications on the claims made by witnesses and accused persons in their statements related to the now-scrapped excise policy. Sisodia was arrested in February, nearly three months after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the matter.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed Saturday that the probe is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being “scared after AAP became a national party” and that the Centre was “investigative agencies to “silence” Arvind Kejriwal”. “CM Arvind Kejriwal will go to the CBI office on Sunday. He will cooperate with the investigation,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said in a conference.
In the case, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged that a portion of the alleged ₹100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" by AAP in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 16, 2023 08:52 AM IST
Kejriwal's letter to Stalin day before CBI probe: ‘Democracy suffering…’
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter of support to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin over the state government's clash with Governor RN Ravi and said it is a foregone conclusion that 'Democracy in India is suffering from blows every single day'…read more.
Apr 16, 2023 08:38 AM IST
Congress chief dials Kejriwal after CBI summons AAP leader, calls for Oppn unity
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, a day after the AAP convenor was summoned by the CBI, and stressed the need for opposition parties to unite against…read more.
Apr 16, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Punjab CM Mann, AAP cabinet ministers to accompany Kejriwal to CBI office
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office. Additionally, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs will also accompany him to the CBI office.
Apr 16, 2023 08:12 AM IST
‘Tight security outside CBI office ahead of Kejriwal’s summon': Delhi police
"More than 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure no untoward incident takes place," Delhi police official said on Arvind Kejriwal's CBI summon.
Apr 16, 2023 08:07 AM IST
‘Will sue CBI, ED for lying in court’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate of “torturing witnesses and accused” in their probe, and announced plans to sue the central agencies for perjury. Read more.
Apr 16, 2023 07:58 AM IST
Delhi excise policy case: ED opposes Manish Sisodia’s bail plea
ED opposing Manish Sisodia's bail plea on Wednesday, contended that he was the excise minister and played a key role in the modification of the excise policy. Read more.
Apr 16, 2023 07:51 AM IST
'Bid to silence Kejriwal': AAP minister on CBI's summon to Delhi CM in liquor policy case
Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi said Saturday, “To date, the agencies have not been able to find a single piece of evidence against a single AAP leader or MLA. Even then the federal agencies are calling Arvind Kejriwal because they want to “suppress” Kejriwal’s voice, she added.
Apr 16, 2023 07:48 AM IST
‘Not afraid, Kejriwal will go to CBI office tomorrow’: AAP minister
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Sunday, and he will cooperate with the investigation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday. Read more.