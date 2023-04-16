Arvind Kejriwal to be questioned by CBI today in liquor policy case: 10 facts

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before the CBI at 11 am Sunday for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal is being summoned as a witness in the case in which former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 for alleged corruption. Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and CM KCR’s daughter K Kavitha has already been questioned by the ED in the case.

New Delhi, Apr 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference over being summoned by the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise police case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma)(Amit Sharma )