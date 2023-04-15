Kejriwal's letter to Stalin day before CBI probe: ‘Democracy suffering…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter of support to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin over the state government's clash with Governor RN Ravi and said it is a foregone conclusion that 'Democracy in India is suffering from blows every single day'. The letter comes a day before Kejriwal will be questioned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The excise policy was scrapped after there were allegations that AAP received kickbacks to give an advantage to certain liquor companies. Read | On Kejriwal's perjury case threat, Rijiju says, ‘And if court convicts you?’ Kejriwal said Delhi Assembly will table a resolution urging the Centre to fix time limits for Governors/LGs to carry out their functions.

"The fact that the Governors/Lt Governors of non-BJP ruled governments are indefinitely holding Bills passed by Legislative Assemblies or files sent by the Government of NCT of Delhi is not only a violation of our constitutional scheme, but also a disrespect for the people's mandate which is supreme in any democracy," Kejriwal said.

The letter comes amid the latest stand-off between the AAP and the L-G over electricity subsidy. "The situation we are faced in Delhi is further exacerbated by the fact that the Lt Governor has regularly meddled with the democratic mandate of Delhi's Legislature, blocked the presentation of Delhi's Budget and going even further to bring day-to-day executive functioning of the GNCTD to a standstill..." Kejriwal wrote.

The CBI summons to Kejriwal has become a rallying point for the opposition after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said Kejriwal is a well-regarded person and everyone knows what is being done with him. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke to Kejriwal on Friday, ANI reported.

"Governors/Lt Governors are wilfully undermining democratically elected state government, and obstructing administration as per their whims and fancies. They have become the face of the deepening chasm between the Union and the States run by non-BJP governments. The cherished ideal of cooperative federalism has been rendered a lip service, despite the State Governments honouring the principle to its core," Kejriwal's letter read.

The BJP versus Kejriwal has escalated in the past few days as BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Kejriwal the 'natwarlal or Pinocchio' of Indian politics. On Friday, Kejriwal received a summons from the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case. Addressing a press meet on Saturday, Kejriwal said he will appear for the questioning.

