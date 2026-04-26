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AAP protests erupt in Jalandhar after BJP switch, homes of rebel MPs targeted

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had termed the defectors “gaddars” on Friday, accusing them of betraying the mandate of Punjab’s people.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 07:35 am IST
By Navrajdeep Singh
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Saturday staged protests in Jalandhar, targeting cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh and educationist Ashok Mittal a day after they defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), amid anger over the exit of several Rajya Sabha members.

The AAP youth wing protested outside Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta's residence and office, in Ludhiana on Saturday.(ANI)

Protesters spray-painted “Gaddar” (traitor) on the walls of Harbhajan Singh’s residence in Jalandhar. Derogatory remarks were also painted on the main gate of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus in Phagwara, owned by Mittal.

The demonstrations were led by local AAP leaders. Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu led protests at LPU, while Jalandhar mayor Vineet Dhir and party functionary Nitin Kohli led the protest at Harbhajan’s residence.

Harbhajan Singh and Mittal were among seven Rajya Sabha members, including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, who severed ties with the AAP on Friday. The move has significantly reduced the party’s strength in the Upper House.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

lovely professional university harbhajan singh bharatiya janata party aam aadmi party
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