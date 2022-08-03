Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP to back Opposition candidate Margaret Alva for Vice President

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 04:51 PM IST
AAP had also supported the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election.
Opposition parties' vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva.(PTI file )
ByHT News Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will extend its support to the joint Opposition candidate for Vice President, Margaret Alva. “We will support Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential polls,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also declared its support for Alva.

AAP had also backed the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election.

During the July 18 presidential polls, the JMM, despite being an opposition party, supported the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate and the incumbent President Droupadi Murmu.

Alva filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential election on July 19. The decision to field Alva was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders of 17 parties at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress said that the party will abstain from voting in the upcoming Vice Presidential poll.

Alva will face BJP candidate - former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the VP election which will take place on August 6. The BJP on its own has enough strength in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to ensure Dhankhar wins.

The vice president of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. In 2017, the NDA had nominated Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the vice-presidential election and he went on to become India's 15th vice president.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
margaret alva aam aadmi party
