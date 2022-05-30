AAP under attack, Congress protests Sidhu Moose Wala murder in Punjab, Delhi

Protests raged in Delhi and Punjab on Monday, a day after Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab. Congress workers were seen demonstrating against the Aam Aadmi Party outside the home of the singer-politician against the ruling government. The party has labeled the killing as a ‘political murder’, questioning why Moose Wala’s security was downgraded.

Visuals showed a large number of demonstrators outside the AAP office in Chandigarh. Protesters also gathered outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home, news agency ANI reported.

The demonstrations came as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann agreed to set up a committee under chairmanship of a sitting judge of Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court. The murder is so far being probed by a special investigation team of the state police.

In the midst of the pressure, Mann has also announced a review of the decision to cut down the Congress leader’s security. The state government last week downgraded security of 424 people, including the Punjabi singer, in a move against the “VIP culture”.

The murder case is one of the toughest challenges the Bhagwant Mann government is facing after it was elected with huge majority in March.

“I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal every one to stay calm. (sic),” Mann had appealed on Sunday night.

Arvind Kejriwal had made a similar appeal on Twitter.

On Monday, Moose Wala’s father also wrote to the Punjab chief minister demanding a probe by the CBI or NIA. He said his son was getting threat calls from the Bishnoi gang and others.

