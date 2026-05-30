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AAP wins over 48% wards in big Punjab sweep, results seen as ‘semi-final’ before 2027 elections

AAP won 954 of the total 1,977 wards, while the Congress secured 393 wards. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 192 wards and BJP 172.

Published on: May 30, 2026 06:58 am IST
By Vishal Rambani
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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won more than 48 percent of the wards in Punjab’s civic body elections, with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday describing the results as an endorsement of his government’s development works and a rejection of the opposition’s “politics of hatred”.

Supporters of AAP candidates celebrating outside a counting centre in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

According to Punjab State Election Commission data available till around 9.30 pm, AAP won 954 of the total 1,977 wards, while the Congress secured 393 wards. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 192 wards and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 172. Independent candidates won 251 wards and the BSP secured seven. Results for eight wards were still awaited.

In the municipal corporation polls, AAP registered decisive victories in Moga, Barnala, Bathinda and Batala, while emerging as the single largest party in Mohali. The Congress secured a dominant position in Kapurthala, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Pathankot and Abohar.

The results of the civic body elections in Punjab are being widely seen as the semi-final before the 2027 Assembly polls.

The opposition, however, accused the AAP government of misusing official machinery during the elections. Polling for 102 municipal bodies was held on May 26 using ballot papers.

With PTI inputs

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

Vishal Rambani is an assistant editor covering Punjab. A journalist with over a decade of experience, he writes on politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues. He has several investigative stories to his credit.

bhagwant mann punjab
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / AAP wins over 48% wards in big Punjab sweep, results seen as ‘semi-final’ before 2027 elections
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