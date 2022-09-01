AAP wins trust vote in Delhi Assembly as BJP MLAs walk out

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 01, 2022 04:35 PM IST

Arvind Kejrwal had announced the trust vote on August 29 to prove that the BJP’s 'Operation Lotus' targeting AAP MLAs had failed.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking at the Delhi Assembly on Thursday. Source: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty
ByHT News Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday won a motion of trust that was tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Kejrwal had announced the trust vote on August 29 to prove that the BJP’s 'Operation Lotus' targeting AAP MLAs had failed.

AAP, which has 62 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, won the election with 58 votes in its favour.

Three BJP MLAs -- Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht -- were marshalled out as they "argued" with deputy speaker Rakhi Birla, while the remaining saffron camp legislators walked out in protest soon after.

Kejriwal has alleged the BJP tried to buy his party’s MLAs but none of them accepted the offer.

In the Assembly, Kejriwal said in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections his party's vote share in that state has increased by four per cent after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
new delhi aam aadmi party
