AAP wins trust vote in Delhi Assembly as BJP MLAs walk out

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday won a motion of trust that was tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Kejrwal had announced the trust vote on August 29 to prove that the BJP’s 'Operation Lotus' targeting AAP MLAs had failed.

AAP, which has 62 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, won the election with 58 votes in its favour.

Three BJP MLAs -- Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht -- were marshalled out as they "argued" with deputy speaker Rakhi Birla, while the remaining saffron camp legislators walked out in protest soon after.

Kejriwal has alleged the BJP tried to buy his party’s MLAs but none of them accepted the offer.

In the Assembly, Kejriwal said in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections his party's vote share in that state has increased by four per cent after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

