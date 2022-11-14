AAP’s Gujarat CM candidate to contest upcoming elections from seat in Dwarka

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhavi will contest next month’s elections from Khambhalia constituency in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka, party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

“Isudan Gadhvi, who raised his voice for years for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest from Jam Khambhaliya! Gujarat will get a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Responding to it, Gadhvi tweeted: “The faith you and the people of Gujarat have placed in me, I assure that I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat.”

While the Congress has fielded sitting MLA Vikram Madam from the seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Mulubhai Bera, a former MLA from Bhanvad constituency and chairman of Gujarat Rural Housing Board.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Madam contested from Khambhalia vidhan sabha seat and defeated BJP’s Kalubhai Naranbhai Chavda by about 11,000 votes.

Gadhvi, a former Gujarati TV journalist and AAP’s national general secretary, was named as the party’s chief ministerial candidate earlier this month based on the result of a public poll ‘AAPno CM’ conducted by AAP. Gadhvi won with around 73% votes in his favour.

The AAP leader hails from a small place near Khambhaliya town in Saurashtra and his family is engaged in farming activity. He belongs to the OBC community that forms about 48% of the electorate. To be sure, there are about 149 castes in the OBC community.

Gadhvi has for long been known for speaking for the voiceless, raising critical issues on television and reaching out to the masses, the AAP said in a statement earlier.

Polling in Gujarat is slated to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.