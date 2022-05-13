AAP’s Raghav Chadha says law & order priority as Punjab cops crack Mohali attack case

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday lauded the Punjab Police for cracking the Mohali grenade attack case within four days. Six people were arrested during the day in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack that took place at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday.

“I congratulate the Punjab Police for cracking the Mohali RPG case within four days, identifying the accused and mastermind, and arresting everyone who assisted in executing this. The Punjab Police and the state government are committed to maintaining law and order,” the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the headquarters of the Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police in Mohali, triggering a blast that shattered windows and caused a portion of the false ceiling to collapse on impact.

A day later, Chadha wrote on Twitter, “Explosion in Mohali is an act of cowardice by those powers who want to disrupt the hard earned peace of the State. Punjab Government will not spare those involved and strongest possible action will be taken.”

Earlier in the day, police said Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and local gangsters were involved in the attack that was carried out on the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Canada resident Lakhbir Singh Landa, a close associate of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda was the main conspirator of the attack, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said in a press conference.

Landa allegedly carried out the RPG attack with the help of associates Nishan Singh and Chadat Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran, he further said.

Meanwhile, Chadha also hailed the efforts of the Bhagwant Mann led-AAP government in the border state in dealing with crime. He said the government had worked to combat the network of gangsters operating in Punjab and that the state’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) had arrested ‘100 gangsters’ till date since April 5, adding that over ‘80 weapons’ were also confiscated. “As far as law and order is concerned, this is the utmost priority of the Mann govt,” Chadha added.

