AAP’s Sanjay Singh accuses VHP chief of shielding Ram Mandir donation theft accused

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president Alok Kumar of attempting to shield those allegedly involved in irregularities linked to donations and construction at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Speaks during a press conference, scam of Ram Temple in Ayodhya at AAP Party Headquarters, in New Delhi India on July 05,2026.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, Sanjay Singh reacted sharply to a letter reportedly written by Alok Kumar to the DSP investigating the alleged “chanda chori” (offering theft) case at the Ram Mandir. Singh alleged that the letter selectively targeted opposition leaders while deliberately omitting names of several BJP, RSS and VHP functionaries who had publicly raised concerns about alleged thefts, corruption and financial irregularities linked to the temple trust.

“Alok Kumar’s letter is political. He remembered the names of Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Ram Gopal Yadav, but conveniently forgot the names of people from the BJP, RSS and VHP who themselves claimed there were thefts and corruption inside the temple system,” Singh alleged.

The AAP MP claimed that Nripendra Mishra, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, who has overseen temple construction work had publicly stated in interviews that “not just theft but robbery” had taken place in connection with the temple project. Sanjay Singh questioned why Mishra’s name was not included in the letter seeking investigation.

Sanjay Singh says he is ready to join probe Singh said he welcomed the investigation and was ready to cooperate fully. He claimed he would appear before investigators along with people who had publicly alleged theft of donated silver, ornaments, Ram Charit Manas manuscripts and other religious offerings.

“I am ready to join the investigation. I will bring along those who have claimed that silver bricks, Lord Ram’s padukas, necklaces and even gold-inscribed Ram Charit Manas copies went missing,” he said.

The AAP leader alleged that he had first raised the issue of land purchase irregularities in Ayodhya in 2021, when he submitted a written complaint at Ayodhya Kotwali police station regarding alleged inflated land deals involving the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

According to Singh, one such land parcel purchased for ₹2 crore was allegedly resold to the trust within minutes for ₹18.5 crore. He alleged that these transactions involved persons linked to the trust and BJP leaders.

Singh further claimed that BJP leader and former media in-charge Dr Rajneesh Singh had also written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June seeking an ED and CBI probe into alleged irregularities in donation collection, accounting and construction expenditure related to the temple project.

He alleged that despite repeated complaints and public statements, attempts were now being made to suppress the matter through selective investigations and political targeting.

The AAP MP also announced that he would write to the investigating officer demanding questioning of former Union Home Secretary Gyanesh Kumar, who earlier served as the Centre’s representative on the Ram Mandir Trust.

Singh claimed that he had already submitted 13 documents to the SIT probing the matter and said more documents would soon be made public. “The country deserves to know how land worth ₹2 crore was purchased for ₹18.5 crore and why those responsible are still outside jail,” he alleged.