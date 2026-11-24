Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has announced a rally at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur on November 26, which is celebrated as Constitution Day. He has called on people to unite to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution.

The announcement comes days after Dipke addressed a public meeting in Panaji on November 22, where he accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Goa of ‘vote theft’. (PTI) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rally, scheduled for 4 pm, will be held under the slogan ‘Save Democracy, Save the Constitution’ in Nagpur, the hometown of both chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Dipke shared a poster announcing the rally on X, featuring a photograph of Dr BR Ambedkar.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Urging people to come together to protect democratic values, Dipke wrote in his post: “On this Constitution Day, let us all come together and pledge to protect our democracy, uphold the values of the Constitution and follow the path shown by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I will meet you all in Nagpur on November 26.”

ALSO READ | CJP's Saurav Das claims he was stopped at Delhi airport, barred from flying to London for Oxford lecture

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement comes days after Dipke addressed a public meeting in Panaji on November 22, where he accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Goa of ‘vote theft’. He also alleged that the government was encouraging religious divisions to divert public attention from issues affecting ordinary people. The Nagpur rally is expected to provide Dipke with another platform to reiterate his allegations against the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement comes days after Dipke addressed a public meeting in Panaji on November 22, where he accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Goa of ‘vote theft’. He also alleged that the government was encouraging religious divisions to divert public attention from issues affecting ordinary people. The Nagpur rally is expected to provide Dipke with another platform to reiterate his allegations against the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, the CJP has planned a pan-India initiative titled ‘Legacy of Bapu – Cockroach Club’ to raise awareness about Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and contribution to the country through an unconventional mix of comedy, satire and intellectual dialogue. The initiative aims to take Gandhi’s ideas beyond conventional discourse and present them in a format that resonates with younger generations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ | CJP launches ‘Kya Bolti Public’ campaign in Goa; Dipke hails Goans’ support for Jantar Mantar protest

The inaugural event was held in Pune on Saturday, November 21. The programme also marked the launch of the ‘Cockroach Club’, which has generated curiosity on social media over the past few days through cryptic posters and ‘Stay Tuned’ messages.