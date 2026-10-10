Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Pinarayi Vijayan: Key leaders, CJP face detention on protest day | Full list

Several leaders from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Opposition were detained by the Delhi Police ahead of their arrival at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to participate in the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) Keralam said on X that party leaders including MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan KK Shailaja, John Brittas MP, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi were detained upon arriving at Jantar Mantar.
Deep Dive
Who was detained ahead of the CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest?
Those named included CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh, as well as Dhruv Rathee and Kavya Karnatac. CPI(M) leaders including Pinarayi Vijayan, MA Baby, Brinda Karat and John Brittas were also reported detained.
Why were people detained ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest?
The detentions took place as police sought to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar. Authorities had denied permission for the demonstration and imposed restrictions on gatherings and processions.
How were Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained?
Delhi Police officers detained the three CJP leaders aboard their plane shortly after it landed at Delhi airport, before passengers began deboarding. Police said officers had been deployed at the airport to detain arriving CJP leaders and supporters.
List of CJP faces, political leaders detained ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest so far -
Abhijeet Dipke
Saurav Das
Ashutosh Ranka
Ratna Singh
MA Baby
Pinarayi Vijayan
MV Govindan Master
A Vijayaraghavan
KK Shailaja
John Brittas
KN Balagopal
Brinda Karat
PK Sreemathi
Tushar Gandhi (great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi) detained in Mumbai
Manish Sisodia detained in Chandigarh
Journalists claimed to have been detained -
Ayush Tiwari from Scroll
Ashwine Kumar Singh from Newslaundry
Astha Savyasachi from Newslaundry
Hritik Joshi from Navbharat Times
Rahul Charas from Navbharat Times
40,000 cops deployed in Delhi
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List of CJP faces, political leaders detained ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest so far -
Abhijeet Dipke
Saurav Das
Ashutosh Ranka
Ratna Singh
MA Baby
Pinarayi Vijayan
MV Govindan Master
A Vijayaraghavan
KK Shailaja
John Brittas
KN Balagopal
Brinda Karat
PK Sreemathi
Tushar Gandhi (great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi) detained in Mumbai
Manish Sisodia detained in Chandigarh
Journalists claimed to have been detained -
Ayush Tiwari from Scroll
Ashwine Kumar Singh from Newslaundry
Astha Savyasachi from Newslaundry
Hritik Joshi from Navbharat Times
Rahul Charas from Navbharat Times
40,000 cops deployed in Delhi
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With a massive gathering expected on Saturday, the Capital has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed to prevent protesters from converging on Jantar Mantar for a demonstration called by the CJP against CEC over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
Jantar Mantar, the intended focal point of the protest, has been sealed off even to media personnel. The connecting roads were also barricaded and manned by security forces, with loudspeakers at three key entry-exit points broadcasting warnings in Hindi and English against gatherings, processions, road blockades and other prohibited activities under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
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Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Pinarayi Vijayan: Key leaders, CJP face detention on protest day | Full list
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