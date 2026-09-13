Abhijeet Dipke's 'resignation letter' as ‘CM of MP’ sparks row, several netizens demand FIR againt CJP founder

A row broke out on Sunday over Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke’s satirical resignation letter, in which he pretended to step down as Madhya Pradesh chief minister while taking a swipe at the state government. While some social media users joined in criticising the MP government, several others, including BJP workers, accused Dipke of “misuse of letterhead”.

Abhijeet Dipke took the dig at the MP government after he was allegedly heckled by some influencers in Balaghat. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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Dipke took the dig at the MP government after he was allegedly heckled by some influencers in Balaghat. He had travelled there to meet the parents of tribal children who had died following an infection.

Inside Dipke’s satirical resignation letter

“I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed,” Dipke wrote on X, sharing the fake letter, which closely resembled an authentic one.

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{{^usCountry}} In the satirical letter, Dipke listed what he described as the “failures” of the state government. He targeted chief minister Mohan Yadav and his colleagues over the Sagar hooch tragedy and the deaths linked to an infection in Balaghat, among other issues. Netizens react to Dipke’s ‘resignation letter’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the satirical letter, Dipke listed what he described as the “failures” of the state government. He targeted chief minister Mohan Yadav and his colleagues over the Sagar hooch tragedy and the deaths linked to an infection in Balaghat, among other issues. Netizens react to Dipke’s ‘resignation letter’ {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke's satirical letter led to a social media controversy. Some users backed his criticism and targeted the BJP-led state government.

“1 reply and whole BJP Lobby is clean bowled,” a user wrote.

However, several users accused Dipke of “misuse of official letterhead” and called for a case to be filed against him.

Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, also called for a case against Dipke over the alleged “misuse of letterhead”.

“If no action is taken in this regard, I will approach the concerned Hon'ble Courts for enforcement of law against this Abhijeet Dipke for Such Criminal Activities,” Shishir wrote.

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Another user wrote, “Dipke appears to be using the State Emblem of India in his propaganda/political communication…I request the authorities to please examine this post/account and take appropriate action if the use is found to be unauthorised or in violation of the law.”

Dipke heckled in Balaghat

Dipke visited Adori, Korka and Bondari villages in MP’s Balaghat on Saturday to meet the families of tribal children who allegedly died from infectious diseases. He also sought information about healthcare facilities in the area.

A viral video showed a woman 'influencer' holding a microphone close to Dipke's face as he was leaving in a car. She asked whether he had come to "do politics on corpses" and questioned why he had visited the area so late. Dipke was heard apologising for arriving late.

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The woman was also heard saying, "A good road has been constructed here. Can't you see it?" As the exchange grew more heated, CJP workers accompanying Dipke moved him into another car and drove him away. As the CJP founder left, the woman was heard saying, “he ran away, he ran away.”